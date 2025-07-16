Men are using this disturbing tactic to trick OnlyFans stars

OnlyFans models are raising red flags over a shocking and deeply violating scam involving men impersonating women, sometimes even using their wives’ or girlfriends’ nude photos, to trick models into giving them explicit content for free. The most disturbing aspect of this scam is that the men use pictures of real women without their knowledge.

Layla Kelly was quoted in the Daily Mail report saying that it is not only deceitful but constitutes a serious violation of consent and digital safety. She revealed that men often posed as women claiming to want cosmetic surgery and asked creators for photos to “compare”: a guise used to solicit explicit images without payment.

Intimate images used without consent

One of the most disturbing aspects of this scam is that the men use private pictures of real women without their knowledge. Layla explained that the women often have no idea how these images are being used. “It is so wrong,” she said.

As per another PerezHilton report, Layla said in a particularly chilling case, a man sent her a wedding photo and driver’s license claiming to be the woman in the images. Layla suspected the pictures were of his wife or sister and was horrified. She added she doubted the woman knew what the man was up to.

Despite her efforts to verify identities, Layla said most men fail to provide any real proof.

The scam, PerezHilton reported, violates OnlyFans’ terms of service, which require users to share only content featuring themselves.

Men pose as either Mandy or Jess, says former adult star

Lucy Banks, a former adult star and now owner of a marketing agency for OnlyFans creators, told Daily Mail that some scammers pose as women named “Mandy” or “Jess” and claim they are considering breast surgery – all in an effort to receive explicit photos.

Banks also pointed out that many men often try to access intimate pictures under the guise of seeking reference images for breast augmentation surgery. She added that the models, however, are more alert now.

Lucy told the publication they now spot fake identities from a “mile away” given how common the deception has become.

Why are men doing this?

Layla was quoted in the PerezHilton report as saying the motivation goes beyond getting free content. She said it was about chasing “special attention.” She noted that the language the men use usually gives them away, saying that most women do not give degrading descriptions of themselves.

She added that OnlyFans is a very intimate platform. Men posing as women is not just about deception; it’s about other women being “unknowingly exploited.”

FAQs

Q: What exactly is the new OnlyFans scam?

A: Men are pretending to be women, sometimes using photos of their wives or girlfriends, to trick creators into sharing free explicit content.

Q: Are they using real images?

A: Yes. Many use real, intimate photos of their partners without their knowledge or consent.

Q: Isn’t that against the rules?

A: Absolutely. OnlyFans’ terms prohibit using anyone else’s images or impersonating others.

Q: Can creators identify these fake profiles?

A: Most experienced creators now can, as the behavior has become increasingly common and recognizable.

Q: Are there any consequences?

A: If reported, such behavior can lead to account suspension and potential legal action for image-based abuse or impersonation.