Meta unveils Oakley smart glasses: Price, availability, features and all you need to know

Meta, on Friday, June 20, introduced its next pair of smart glasses with Oakley. Based on Oakley’s HSTN design, these are Meta's “first product for athletes and fans alike.” The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced as 'HOW-stuhn') model costs $499. The smart glasses will be made available for pre-order beginning July 11, 2025. The other Oakley models, featuring Meta’s tech, will be available later this summer at the starting price of $399, the company said in a press release. Meta unveils Oakley smart glasses. All you need to know(X)

According to TechCrunch, the smart glasses will have double the battery life of Meta Ray-Bans and can capture 3K video.

Oakley Meta HSTN: All you need to know

The Oakley smart glasses feature a front-facing camera, accompanied by open-ear speakers and microphones built into the frame. This is similar to the existing Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

Once successfully paired with a smartphone, customers can use the glasses to listen to music, conduct phone calls or even chat with Meta AI. Using its onboard camera and microphones, people can take the help of Meta AI to know about what they are looking at and even translate languages, The Verge reported.

Targeted for athletes, the smart glasses will come with an IPX4 water resistance rating and provide up to eight hours of typical usage and up to 19 hours on standby, Meta said.

The company states that these glasses can reach 50 per cent power in just 20 minutes. A charging case will also be able to deliver up to 48 hours of charging on the go.

The built-in camera now can shoot video in 3K, which is up from 1080p for the Meta Ray-Bans.

Meta's latest lineup comes in five Oakley frames and lens combos. All of them are compatible with prescriptions for an extra cost. The frame colours will include black, warm grey, brown smoke, and clear. The limited-edition deal also includes gold accents and gold Oakley PRIZM lenses.

Besides the United States, the glasses will be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Oakley Meta HSTN will be made available in India, Mexico and the UAE later this year.

FAQs:

1. How to buy Oakley Meta HSTN?

The limited-edition smart glasses will be available for pre-order from July 11 for $499.

2. What's the difference between Oakley Meta HSTN and Meta Ray-Bans?

The Oakley Meta HSTN can shoot 3K video and offer double the battery life of the Meta Ray-Bans.

3. How many Meta Ray-Bans have been sold to date?

More than two million pairs of Meta Ray-Bans have been sold so far, as per reports.