Meta Ray-Ban AI smart glasses launching in India soon: Details

Meta Ray-Ban glasses are officially launching in India soon. These AI-powered smart glasses will enable users to make hands-free conversations with the voice assistant, users can ask any question to get real-time answers, listen to music, extract information, and much more hands-free. Including India, the Meta Ray-Ban glasses will also be launched in Mexico and the UAE, expanding their availability to more users. While the company did not reveal any specific date or launch timeline, we expect it to debut in the upcoming months. Meta Ray-Ban glasses expands live translation feature across market.(Meta )

In addition to the India launch, the tech giant shared a detailed blog post showcasing the new frame designs for the Meta Ray-Ban with Skyler frame and lens colour combos. The company also announced a major software upgrade, bringing new features to the Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses coming to India

After Meta Ray-Ban's official debut in September 2023, the AI-powered smart glasses are officially coming to India. Recently, smart glasses were introduced in several European regions and the UK. Now, Meta has planned to expand its availability to more countries, including India. Meta said, “These stylish glasses offer everyday wearability and help you be more present with friends, family, and the world around you by letting you capture a moment or listen to music, while your phone stays in your pocket.”

With the India launch, Meta introduced a new design cat-eye, stylish frame for the smart glasses, which the company says “Skyler Shiny” frame. These frames will be available in Skyler Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses, Skyler Shiny Chalky Gray with Transitions Sapphire lenses, and Skyler Shiny Black with Clear lenses.

As part of its software update, Meta is bringing the live translation feature to all markets. As of now, the translation language supports English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Users just have to say, “Hey Meta, start live translation”, and it will provide a detailed translation without the requirement of a WiFi connection. Furthermore, Meta is bringing Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger integration to Meta Ray-Ban glasses, allowing users to “send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls on your glasses.” Lastly, Meta Ray-Ban glasses will bring support for additional music platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam.

