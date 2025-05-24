Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Mexican star Julión Álvarez's Texas show postponed due to US entry issues. Fans blaming Trump

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 24, 2025 06:17 AM IST

Mexican artist Julión Álvarez has delayed his Arlington concert at AT&T Stadium after being unable to enter the U.S. on time. 

Mexican music sensation Julión Álvarez has been forced to postpone his concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, originally set for Saturday.

Julión Álvarez's concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been postponed as he couldn't enter the U.S.(CMN)
Reason? He wasn’t able to make it into the United States in time for the show.

Álvarez’s team, along with promoter CMN and his management company Copar Music, shared the disappointing news with fans through a statement released Friday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read, he was “unable to enter the United States in time for the event.”

One frustrated X user blamed Donald Trump, pointing, “Blame that dumb felon in the white House.”

{This is developing news. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Saturday, May 24, 2025
