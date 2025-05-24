Mexican star Julión Álvarez's Texas show postponed due to US entry issues. Fans blaming Trump

Mexican artist Julión Álvarez has delayed his Arlington concert at AT&T Stadium after being unable to enter the U.S. on time.
Mexican music sensation Julión Álvarez has been forced to postpone his concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, originally set for Saturday.
Reason? He wasn’t able to make it into the United States in time for the show.
Álvarez’s team, along with promoter CMN and his management company Copar Music, shared the disappointing news with fans through a statement released Friday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read, he was “unable to enter the United States in time for the event.”