San Luis Obispo plane crash: How long will SLO County Airport stay closed? Latest alert here

San Luis Obispo County Airport (SLO) was closed after a plane crashed on the tarmac on Friday. Several firefighters and emergency service officials were at the scene after the accident. According to authorities, firefighters worked to mitigate the impact of approximately 90 gallons of fuel from the single-engine aircraft. San Luis Obispo County Airport was closed after a plane crash(Unsplash)

The SLO airport added that the pilot and copilot walked away from the scene safely and declined medical aid. No injuries have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the airport sent an alert to travelers, informing them about the closure. Arriving flights are being diverted and departing flights have been grounded until the scene is secured, the San Luis Obispo County Airport said.

“Airport Status Update: SLO County Airport is currently closed due to an active event. Please check directly with your airline for the latest flight status updates. Passenger safety is our top priority — thank you for your patience,” the latest alert from the airport read.

"At this time, we are focused on supporting emergency responders and gathering accurate information," Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports, said in a statement. "We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work through the details of this incident."

Reschedulings

American Airlines Flight 1772 (Dallas-Fort Worth, TX)

Original Status: Arrived, marked as “Diversion” at 11:32 AM.

Rescheduled Status: Delayed, marked as “Recovery” with a new time of 4:46 PM (5-hour delay).

American Airlines Flight 2250 (Phoenix, AZ)

Original Time: 12:00 PM.

Rescheduled Time: 5:11 PM (5-hour, 11-minute delay).

Delays

United Airlines Flight 5680 (San Francisco, CA)

Original Time: 11:56 AM.

Delayed Time: 6:16 PM.

Delay Duration: 4 hours, 20 minutes.

United Airlines Flight 4765 (Denver, CO)

Original Time: 1:24 PM.

Delayed Time: 4:54 PM.

Delay Duration: 3 hours, 30 minutes.

Alaska Airlines Flight 3348 (San Diego, CA)

Original Time: 1:25 PM.

Delayed Time: 5:25 PM.

Delay Duration: 4 hours.

United Airlines Flight 5570 (Los Angeles, CA)

Original Time: 4:01 PM.

Delayed Time: 5:01 PM.

Delay Duration: 1 hour.

Alaska Airlines Flight 3397 (Portland, OR)

Original Time: 4:39 PM.

Delayed Time: 6:09 PM.

Delay Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes.

United Airlines Flight 5693 (San Francisco, CA)

Original Time: 5:20 PM.

Delayed Time: 6:10 PM.

Delay Duration: 50 minutes.

Scheduled (No Delays or Changes)

American Airlines Flight 3842 (Phoenix, AZ)

Time: 6:29 PM (unchanged).

Alaska Airlines Flight 1042 (Seattle, WA)

Original Time: 6:40 PM.

Updated Time: 6:34 PM (6-minute advance, negligible).

United Airlines Flight 1550 (Denver, CO)

Time: 9:05 PM (unchanged).

Details: Scheduled, likely post-reopening, per united.com. ‽web:15