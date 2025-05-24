‘I love getting called a robot by a robot’: US techie receives bizarre AI rejection email

A post on Reddit by a job seeker has sparked humorous discussions online after he shared a rejection email stating that he was not selected for a particular role because he came across as "robotic." The company's message cited this as the reason for his rejection. A candidate's post on receiving a rejection email calling him a robot has gone viral. (Unsplash/santesson89)

The Reddit user wrote, “I love getting called a robot by a robot,” and shared a screenshot of an email exchange with an American company. The email from the recruiter’s side reads, “Thank you for applying for the Senior Front-End Engineer role. After reviewing your application, we've determined that you are a robot, and we will not be moving forward with your candidacy.”

In response, the candidate lashed out at the recruiting team and provided his LinkedIn profile link to prove he is not a robot.

“I assure you that I am not a robot. I am curious as to why you think this?” the candidate wrote. “I am currently employed by a college and have been a Software Developer for 6 years. Are you sure you are not a robot?” he continued.

What did social media say?

The irony was not lost on social media users, who shared varied reactions. One individual joked, “AI decided you are an AI.” Another added, “Imagine being a human and failing the Turing test.” A third joined, “Are you f**king kidding me? I get ghosted so many times when job searching, and Matthew the ‘Robot’ gets a rejection email?”

A fourth remarked, “Your materials and communication were so profoundly perfect that you can't be real. I'd almost take it as a compliment. Just like when the kids tell me I'm cheating at Call of Duty.” A fifth wrote, “Lm*o the robot accusing a human of being a robot lol.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit post?