Wed, Dec 03, 2025
MGM National Harbor shooting: Multiple shot inside casino; first details emerge

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 11:32 pm IST

Shots were fired inside MGM National Harbor casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland. At least 2 people were reportedly shot, and Prince George’s County police responded.

Shots have been fired inside the casino of MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland. At least two people are reportedly shot, per 7News DC. Police in Prince George’s County confirmed that they are responding to the incident.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Reporter Brad Bell of 7News DC reported that the shooting took place inside the casino and two individuals were hit. One person was killed and one in in "grave condition," the report noted.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
