MGM National Harbor shooting update: First info on suspect out; 2 injured, 1 killed in Maryland casino

MGM National Harbor shooting update: At least one person was killed in a targeted shooting inside the MGM National Harbor casino in Prince George's County, Maryland on Wednesday. Police released new info on the suspect, saying the shooter was captured on video. One person died after a shooting at MGM National Harbor casino(MGM National Harbor)

Prince George's County Police confirmed that officers responded to a shooting at MGM, just before noon. They found one man dead in the food court.

First info on MGM National Harbor shooting suspect

During an afternoon briefing, Police Chief George Nader said surveillance footage captured the gunman lingering in the parking lot for several minutes before walking inside the casino and opening fire on the victim. According to Nader, investigators are confident the shooting “does not appear” to have been random.

After the attack, authorities believe the suspect escaped in a vehicle. Detectives are now combing through video from both the casino and nearby areas as they work to identify and track down the shooter.

Officials also corrected initial reports from the scene, confirming that no additional victims were injured during the incident. “Detectives and officers are on scene of a shooting at MGM National Harbor. We are gathering info that will be shared once confirmed,” police said.

