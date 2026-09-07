Miami airport plane crash update: Ground stop declared as videos show heavy smoke rising from runway

Update (3:28pm EDT): The FAA has now officially confirmed the incident on X. As per the FAA, 21 Air Flight 7598 ran off the end of the runway after touching down at Miami International Airport around 2pm local time on Sunday, September 6.

Miami International Airport runway. (UnSplash)

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They wrote, “Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate.”

Initial story: Shocking visuals have surfaced showing an Amazon Boeing 767 cargo jet lying crashed on a road just outside Miami International Airport. The footage, shared by NBC 6, shows the massive aircraft sitting sideways across the road as thick black smoke rises from the wreckage. The incident took place on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, the plane had just landed in Miami around 2pm on Sunday, after flying in from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the crash happened. What are people saying on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, the plane had just landed in Miami around 2pm on Sunday, after flying in from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the crash happened. What are people saying on social media {{/usCountry}}

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Social media users also reported seeing what they believed was an aircraft emergency at the airport.

One person wrote that a plane “couldn't take off” and that people nearby watched as flames rose.

An Independent reporter posted on social media, “PLANE CRASH at Miami International Airport (MIA) MASSIVE smoke plume seen from miles away. Pray for the passengers and crew. It's unknown exactly how many souls were on board or what type of plane was involved. But initial reports are that the plane overran the runway.”

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Ground stop at MIA

The FAA issued an official ground stop advisory for Miami International Airport (MIA) on September 6, 2026. As per the advisory, the ground stop was put in place due to a "RWY-TAXI / DISABLED AIRCRAFT" issue. The ground stop period was listed from 1743Z to 1900Z, with the probability of extension marked as "medium." Departure facilities affected include Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Atlanta, and Washington.

Also read: Fresno Sierra Sky Park Airport plane crash update: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in California crash

Here are the visuals:

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At this stage, it is not confirmed how many people were on board or the extent of any damage or injuries.