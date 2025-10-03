Michelle Obama says ‘And yet I love you’ in heartwarming post to celebrate 33 years of marriage; Barack Obama responds

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are celebrating 33 years of their marriage. The couple marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post. Michelle, 61, shared a glowing selfie on Instagram alongside her husband, 64, to mark the special occasion. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary with a joyful selfie alongside adorable notes.(AP File)

Michelle captioned the photo, “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years.” She further wrote, “And yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do’. I am so lucky to go through life with you.”

The couple is seen in the picture beaming joyfully together, with Michelle wearing an elegant, strapless black dress and Barack Obama suited in a nice black jacket and shirt. Fans quickly rushed to the comments section, showering the pair with admiration and anniversary messages.

Barack Obama’s heartfelt tribute

In response to Michelle’s post, Barack Obama shared the same photo on X (formerly Twitter) with a fun tribute of his own, stating “The best decision I ever made was marrying you.”

Barack continued his post by noting that he has admired Michelle’s strength, grace and determination for 33 years. “And the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary,” the former US President wrote.

The couple’s public display of affection came at a time when speculation about their marriage hitting the troubled waters made headlines.

Addressing the divorce rumors

Earlier this year, rumors swirled about marital issues after Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January and was also absent from Donald Trump’s inauguration. Some speculated her absence signalled tension between the couple, Parade magazine reported.

Also Read: Barack and Michelle Obama spotted on Steven Spielberg’s $250 million superyacht in Italy

Michelle later confronted the speculation during an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast in May. She said if there was trouble in her paradise, “everybody would know about it”. She added that she is not a martyr and added, “I would be problem solving in public. ‘Let me tell you what he did.’”

She further stated that their bond is rooted in mutual resilience. She added, “The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was really ever gonna quit at it, because that is not who we are.”

Michelle and Barack’s romance began in 1989 at the Chicago law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where the former was assigned as the former US President’s mentor. Although she initially declined his invitation to go out, she eventually agreed, and their first date included a Spike Lee film, ice cream, and a goodnight kiss. Two years later, Barack proposed, and in October 1992, the pair tied the knot, as per InStyle.

Also Read: ‘Don’t shout at me. I’m not…’: Barack Obama’s sharp response after being interrupted

FAQs

Q1: How many years have Michelle and Barack Obama been married?

They have been together for 33 years.

Q2: What did Michelle Obama post for their anniversary?

She shared a selfie with Barack Obama on Instagram, expressing her love and gratitude for their journey together.

Q3: Did Barack Obama respond to Michelle’s post?

Yes, Barack reposted the same photo on X, calling his marriage to Michelle the best decision of his life.