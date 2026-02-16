Michigan families eligible for $500 monthly and $1,500 one-time payment; here's how

Michigan residents can claim $500 monthly and a one-off $1,500 check, regardless of income, from a family assistance program. Michigan's Rx Kids program offers $500 monthly and a one-time $1,500 payment to families, regardless of income, to support pregnancy and early baby expenses. (Pexels)

The assistance program, Rx Kids, is intended to help with the expenses of pregnancy and the first few months of a baby's life, when expenses can quickly increase.

Introduction of the program in Jackson and Blackman township The Rx Kids initiative, which is being supported by officials in Jackson and Blackman Township in Michigan.

During pregnancy, families receive $1,500 from the program. The program will also pay $500 each month for the first six to twelve months of a baby's life.

The program was presented by the non-profit Jackson Community Foundation to the council. In a unanimous vote on February 10, the Jackson City Council agreed to provide $15,000 annually for three years to support the initiative.

The organization has to raise $313,335 annually for three years in order to leverage about $2.5 million in state funds annually, to start in Jackson and Blackman Township, according to Monica Moser, president and CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation.

The non-profit stated that Dawn Foods, the Consumers Energy charity, and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital already fund it.

What is the Rx Kids program? Dr Mona Hanna founded Rx Kids, a first-of-its-kind "cash prescription" program for moms and infants, in Flint in 2024.

According to the official website of the Rx Kids program, Rx Kids claims to increase opportunity, hope, and health. Before a child is born, many families experience a sharp decline in income and a jump in spending that lasts the entire first year.

Rx Kids is built on the key workings of the Child Tax Credit. According to the Rx Kids website, the Child Tax Credit reduce child poverty to the “lowest level in history.”

The initiative invited towns, health departments, and charitable organizations to submit applications in January to introduce Rx Kids to their communities. These participating areas include Flint, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, the Upper Peninsula, Dearborn, Highland Park, Oakland County townships such as Royal Oak, Lake County, and others expanding in recent months.