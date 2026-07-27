Michigan family deaths motive: Chilling details revealed after 8 found dead in burning home; sister speaks out

A potential motive has been revealed in the deaths of eight people in a house in Michigan. Mandy Karolkiewicz, 39, Kris Karolkiewicz, 47, and their six children, were found dead in a burning house in Michigan.

Michigan family deaths motive: New details out after 8 found dead in burning home (Facebook/kkarolkiewicz)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The family was found dead inside their Grand Haven Township home on Friday, their relatives said. The house was engulfed in flames.

What we know about the motive

Authorities are now investigating the deaths as a potential murder-suicide, the Independent reported. Some of the family members had gunshot wounds, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Captain Jake Sparks said. Authorities put out the flame and then found the family.

Investigators are working to determine the causes of death of those who died. Authorities did not reveal how many of them had suffered gunshot wounds.

Mandy’s stepfather, Steve Lawwill, told The Detroit News that he and his wife are waiting for autopsy results.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“We don’t have a cause of death at this point. We’re looking into that,” Sparks said, per People. “We believe everybody that was involved in the situation is in the residence … It’s a complicated scene, a complex scene.”

He also said that the fire was “suspicious,” adding that police are investigating whether it was “intentionally set.”

Mandy’s sister, Molly Cessna, urged people in a Facebook post not to believe the “theories” about the deaths being published by news outlets. “The media can be awful. It’s ruthless. It was the root of so much hurt after losing our brother 6 years ago, and it’s rearing its ugly head of clout and views again now- x1,000. It’s all just feels so yucky again, but even worse,” Molly wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Who was Sara Duffey? Oklahoma influencer shot dead by husband in murder-suicide weeks after she filed protective order

She added, “Speculation is toxic, and anyone commenting theories about what might have happened is so painful- especially regarding the babies. Keep the babies names out of this. Oh, our babies. Please don’t take any theories you read in these articles as truth. Please scroll past the random stories when they pop up. Please don’t feed the theories, don’t share the theories, don’t give them views. We know what happened, and you will too. Anyone with a shred of integrity, love or respect for my sisters family won’t share those details until the investigation allows.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}