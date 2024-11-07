Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai congratulate Donald Trump: ‘Golden age of American innovation’

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday for winning the US presidential elections. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, US president-elect Donald Trump and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.(PTI, AFP)

In a post on X, Nadella said that he is looking forward to working with Trump and his administration. Follow US election LIVE updates here.

“Congratulations President Trump, we're looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world,” Nadella wrote in his post on X.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, said also congratulated Trump on his decisive victory.

Pointing out that America is in a golden age of innovation, Pichai said that his company was committed to working with the new Trump administration.

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,” Pichai wrote on X.

Donald Trump's victory



Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday in an extraordinary comeback. He defeated US vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

As per the latest tally, Trump won 292 electoral votes to Harris' 224. Counting in some states is still going on. Trump needed 270 Electoral College votes to win his second presidency.

Donald Trump is set to take oath as the President of the United States on January 20, 2025. He has a 75-day transition period to build out his team before Inauguration Day.

Earlier today, in his victory speech in Florida, Donald Trump thanked his family and the members of his campaign for helping him secure a majority among US states.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump told throngs of cheering supporters in Florida even before his victory was confirmed.

“We’ve been through so much together, and today you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory,” Trump said. “This was something special and we’re going to pay you back," he said.