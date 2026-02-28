Midland Mall: Shooting report at N Midkiff Rd, Texas, sparks fear; first details
Reports of a shooting at Midland Mall at 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland, Texas sparked fear on Friday.
Reports of a shooting at Midland Mall at 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland, Texas sparked fears on Friday.
One person shared on Facebook “Caution, Shooter at large inside the Midland Mall.” Many claiming to be witnesses commented on the post. “We made it out just as it happened !!,” one person wrote.
Midland Street News, a social media portal dedicated to community news of Midland, posted “Apparently there was a shooting at Mídland Park Mall it’s on lockdown!”.
They added in a comment, citing a person from the mall, “She said there was a group of about 20 to 30 boys and they all look like gang bangers. Apparently there was a shoot out in the parking lot. Someone was hit because there's blood and one of them are still in the mall. So that's why they are on lockdown.”
Several others raised alarms about an active shooter. “Active shooter at midland Park mall,” one person posted. Another wrote “Apparently The midland park mall is on lockdown! Active shooter!”.
The Midland Police Department is yet to comment on the matter. Details on the possible suspect and victims are awaited.
First visuals from Midland Mall
An individual shared visuals from inside the mall amid reports of an active shooter. “Possible Active Shooter at Midland Park Mall. Dillards is supposedly in Lockdown now,” the person wrote. In one of the images a security personnel appeared to be visible in the frame issuing directions. Another image appeared to show bars go down in front of a store, indicating a lockdown.
The Midland Park Mall in 2014 had banned people from carrying guns into the mall. It was reported at the time that signs had been put up to make customers aware of the policy in place.
Reports of the shooting today sparked a flurry of reactions online.
Reactions to Midland Mall shooting report
One person remarked “I read that they already got the kid & everything has resumed back to normal.” Many others commented blaming ‘kids’ and saying they were getting ‘out of control’.
An individual remarked “this is freaking scary! I fear public places now .” One person wrote “mall was not on lock it was just Dillard’s and security said it was from some kids fighting until PD showed up. Is what was told to store vendors.”
Another highlighted that this was common for Midland Mall, saying “is pretty common for that mall to have a fight break out and people start claiming a shooting. I think that’s happened 3 times when I’ve been in the mall.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More