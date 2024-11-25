Migrant girl, 2, picked up at US border tells cops she is travelling alone to find her parents, tragic video surfaces

A heartbreaking video shows a two-year-old migrant girl who was picked up at the US border telling cops she was there to find her parents. The child was seen clutching a piece of paper with a name and phone number written on it. Migrant girl, 2, picked up at US border tells cops she is travelling alone to find her parents (LtChrisOlivarez/X)

The baby, who is reportedly from El Salvador, was seen wearing a bright pink jacket. She was among a group of over 200 illegal migrants, including 60 unaccompanied minors. They were all detained after crossing the border into Maverick County, Texas, on Sunday, November 24, according to authorities, New York Post reported.

‘Unacceptable for any child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks’

The video, released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows the girl telling cops she was travelling alone. “With my mom and dad,” she answered, when the cops asked her where she was going.

On being asked where her parents were, the toddler answered, “United States.”

The child was seen showing the cops a small piece of yellow paper. Authorities said she had a number and a name written on it.

Sharing the video on X, Lt. Chris Olivarez wrote, “This is a stark example of the precarious journey these children make from their home country & how criminal organizations traffic these children across the southern border & further into the interior.”

“Regardless of political views, it is unacceptable for any child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks. With a record number of unaccompanied children and hundreds of thousands missing, there is no one ensuring the safety & security of these children except for the men & women who are on the frontlines daily. Despite the criticism over the years, the reality is that many children are exploited & trafficked, never to be heard from again. DPS has rescued over 900 children during #OperationLoneStar from abandonment & human smuggling,”Olivarez added.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed that border security will be his top priority after he assumes office in January. Throughout his campaign, Trump said he would remove millions of illegal immigrants living in the US, and even teased plans for the “largest deportation effort in American history.”