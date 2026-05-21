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Milwaukee fire: Scary videos of 5 alarm blaze near Hampton surface as firefighters respond; watch
A fifth-alarm fire engulfed an industrial building in Milwaukee, sending smoke across the metro area as crews battled the blaze.
Updated on: May 21, 2026 05:57 am IST
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A massive fire broke out at an industrial building on 32nd and Hampton in Milwaukee, Wisconsin sparked a massive fire response on Wednesday afternoon. Smoke from the fifth-alarm fire was visible from around the Milwaukee metro area.
Videos of the fire shared by locals show the blaze coming out of the open windows as the entire multi-story building burned. As of now, it is unclear if anyone has been injured.
Here's a video shared by a local on Facebook.
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