Miss Teen USA runner-up refuses to take over title days after winner's resignation

Miss Teen USA runner-up refuses to take over title

Over the weekend, Srivastava and Miss USA Noelia Voigt, 24, abdicated their titles over bullying issues. “My hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice," the former said in an Instagram post Monday.

Explaining why she declined to take the title, Miss Teen New York, 19, told New York Post, “I ultimately came to the decision to decline it. I didn’t feel like it was the right decision considering all the circumstances." “I’ve been working at this [title] since I was 12 years old. I missed birthdays, proms and personal high school events training for this. It’s really like a sport. You dedicate your entire life to this goal,” she added.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Skinner wrote, “I have put every ounce of my being to work towards my dream of earning an esteemed national title and the platform to do good that comes from it. I have never had anything handed to me in life and I have tirelessly worked towards this goal of mine for years.”

She continued, “In light of recent events, I have decided to decline the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. This was not an easy decision. I hope for respect of my choice as this was a decision I never asked to make,” adding, “I gave my commitment to a global research carer opportunity in Thailand that will require me to live abroad for the summer.”

Skinner also addressed the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA winners' step down from their roles. “Although, I do not know exactly what Noelia and Uma went through to led them to resign, I am sending them immense love and support.” “What I do know is that my core values are integrity, honor, kindness, and most importantly I will always stand for female empowerment,” she added.