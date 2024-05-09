Who is UmaSofia Srivastava? 10 points about Indian-origin Miss Teen USA who resigned from her post

UmaSofia Srivastava, who won the Miss Teen USA beauty pageant in 2023, has stepped down from her post after careful consideration. She said that her views no longer fully align with those of the organisation. Srivastava resigned from her post after Noelia Voigt resigned as Miss USA. UmaSofia Srivastava was crowned as Miss Teen USA in 2023. (Instagram/@umasofias)

All you need to know about UmaSofia Srivastava

1- UmaSofia Srivastava represented New Jersey as a first-generation Mexican-Indian American at the national level and was crowned as the Miss New Jersey Teen USA. Later that year, she was crowned as the Miss Teen USA.

2- She became the second consecutive titleholder of Indian descent after Faron Medhi in 2022.

3- Srivastava aims to become a UN ambassador and has been already working towards that goal.

4—The beauty pageant winner works closely with the Lotus Petal Foundation to help underprivileged children in India receive education, proper nutrition, and healthcare.

5- She authored The White Jaguar to inspire people of all ages. The book is written in four languages - English, Spanish, Hindi, and French - all of which she speaks.

6- Besides this, she also runs a blog, “That’s Fan Behaviour”, where she shares her experiences as a woman of colour and the ongoing events. She also plays a musical instrument - piano.

7—She currently studies in Class 11 as part of the National Honor Society. She is the co-founder of the Diversity and Inclusion campaign at her school and actively participates in Mock Trials and Model UN.

8- Srivastava soon plans to start the college application process.

9- She also donated 1000 books to inner-city kids in New Jersey through the Bridge of Books Foundation.

10- The beauty pageant winner has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts about her life.