UmaSofia Srivastava, Indian-origin Miss Teen USA, resigns from post following Miss USA

ByArfa Javaid
May 09, 2024 09:16 AM IST

UmaSofia Srivastava said that her views no longer fully align with those of the organisation.

UmaSofia Srivastava, who was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2023, announced her resignation from the post on May 8. She said that she has been “grappling with this decision” for several months. Her decision to step down came after Noelia Voigt resigned as Miss USA.

After months of consideration, UmaSofia Srivastava resigned from her post as Miss Teen USA.
Read| Miss USA steps down from her role, says 'Never compromise your physical and mental well-being'

Srivastava announced her resignation in an Instagram post, saying that “it was certainly not how she saw her reign coming to a close”.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation,” said Srivastava.

She added, “However, I will continue my relentless advocacy for education and acceptance with my multi-lingual children’s book The White Jaguar and with the organisations that I have had the privilege to work with long before I started competing, namely The Lotus Petal Foundation and the Bridge of Books Foundation.”

Also Read| Miss Japan winner gives up crown, apologises following affair

Srivastava said that she will focus on her academics going forward. “I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work, and my hard work alone.”

She also expressed gratitude towards those who support her. “Most importantly, thank you to those who support me for who I am and have always been, not for who I’ve momentarily become.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

UmaSofia Srivastava represented New Jersey as a first-generation Mexican-Indian American at the national level. (Instagram/@umasofias)
In response to her decision, Miss Teen USA, in an Instagram post, thanked her for her service and wished her the best for the future. The organisation added, “We respect and support UmaSofia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss Teen USA.”

Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in September, stepped down from her position on May 6, to prioritise her mental well-being. She said that it is the “beginning of a new chapter” and that she hopes to inspire others to “remain steadfast and prioritise mental health”. She also mentioned Srivastava, saying that she is grateful to her among others.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid

