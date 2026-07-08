Mitch McConnell health: Laura Loomer mocks Senator, his wife over ‘phone call’ after brain dead claim, ‘I told him he…’

MAGA influencers are seeking explanations and alleging that Senate Republicans are involved in a significant cover-up following a sudden surge of assertions from GOP leaders regarding their conversations with Senator Mitch McConnell this week, amidst serious allegations concerning his health.

MAGA influencers claim Senate Republicans are involved in a cover-up as concerns over Senator Mitch McConnell's health rise. (AP)

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Senator McConnell, 84, was admitted to the hospital after being discovered unconscious at his residence on June 14. Emergency dispatch audio indicates that CPR was administered at the location.

In the three weeks following his hospitalization, there have been very few updates from his team. His office issued a statement on July 2 stating that he "is working closely with his staff," but did not provide further details. On Monday, his Communications Director, Stephanie Penn, informed the Daily Beast that they would "be sure to keep you updated," yet she did not respond to a series of inquiries.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell gets crucial message amid health concerns and hospitalisation: ‘I told him we want…’

Mitch McConnell health: Laura Loomer's brain dead claim

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{{^usCountry}} On the same day, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer asserted that McConnell was "brain dead," while GOP Senator Mike Lee remarked that many senators were refraining from commenting on his condition due to a lack of information about it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the same day, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer asserted that McConnell was "brain dead," while GOP Senator Mike Lee remarked that many senators were refraining from commenting on his condition due to a lack of information about it. {{/usCountry}}

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As the demand for information on his health increased on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Whip John Barrasso, and former McConnell aide Scott Jennings all asserted that they had communicated with McConnell during the week.

A representative for the majority leader informed the Daily Beast on Tuesday that he and McConnell had a phone conversation on Monday, which was extensive and substantive, addressing a range of subjects, including national security.

Laura Loomer claps back at phone call claims, trolls Senator and his wife

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Amid reports that McConnell spoke to several Republican leaders amid hospitalisation, Loomer and many others mocked the Senator on social media.

In a lengthy sarcastic post on X, Loomer tried to mimick other leaders who claimed that they talked on phone with McConnell.

Poking fun at hospitalised Senator, she wrote: “I just got off the phone with Mitch McConnell. We spoke for nearly 20 minutes about why the GOP is full of cowards who refuse to pass the Save America Act.”

She further questioned McConnell's wife China travel amid his hospitalisation and took a dig at his leadership for decades.

“I asked him why his wife flew to China after he was given CPR and found unconscious. We spoke about how his spirit animal is a turtle and the meaning behind his wife’s name “CoCo Chao”. We laughed and talked about how thanks to his feckless leadership for decades, Muslims and communists are now taking over America. He was in good spirits and laughing when I asked him if he was happy his proposed SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett just made our country a dumping ground for every third world, pregnant illegal alien. I made sure he knew we would make sure his tombstone says, “Fucking Trump and America everyday. A long life lived with no regrets or remorse”."

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She went on to claim that McConnell will never return back to work and his “funeral will be like every other day in America.”

“Maybe some GOP senators will carry his casket to his grave so they can “let Mitch down” the way he has let our country and Donald Trump down every single day of his life. I told him we know he won’t be coming back to work,” she concluded.

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Mitch McConnell health status

The Senate is on break until next week. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast inquired with the offices of all 53 Republican senators regarding whether they had communicated with McConnell since his hospitalization. While Thune and Barrasso provided short updates, no other senator's office replied to the inquiries.

Thune and Barrasso's offices did not promptly address questions concerning witnesses, photographs, or audio recordings related to their conversations with McConnell.