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Mitch McConnell: Kentucky Gov reacts as Senator out of hospital, but unfit to resume duties; ‘Give proof or resign’

US Senator Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital but is not yet cleared to resume Senate duties.

Updated on: Jul 28, 2026, 16:32:49 IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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US Senator Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital. However, his doctors have stated that he is not yet "medically cleared" to resume his duties in the Senate.

Senator Mitch McConnell is out of the hospital but remains unfit to return to work. The 84-year-old has faced health challenges and prolonged absence, leading Kentucky Governor Beshear to demand clarity about his condition or call for his resignation. (Mitch McConnell)
Senator Mitch McConnell is out of the hospital but remains unfit to return to work. The 84-year-old has faced health challenges and prolonged absence, leading Kentucky Governor Beshear to demand clarity about his condition or call for his resignation. (Mitch McConnell)

This marks the second update from the 84-year-old Republican from Kentucky since he was hospitalized in mid-June due to a fall and a "mild case of pneumonia."

The senator has been absent from his responsibilities for several weeks, leading to persistent speculation regarding his health. "I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," McConnell said in a statement on Monday.

No timeline given on Mitch McConnell's return to work

McConnell's office has not disclosed a timeline for his return. He is currently at a rehabilitation facility.

According to the statement, McConnell will be unable to participate in an upcoming celebration in western Kentucky.

His office additionally issued a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP), indicating that physicians meet with the senator daily to review "all aspects of his rehabilitation care".

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear writes to Sen. Mitch McConnell

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has conveyed a message to Senator Mitch McConnell: The state’s senior senator must either clarify the reasons for his prolonged absence from the Senate and provide information regarding his health, or he should resign.

On Monday, Beshear dispatched a direct letter to McConnell, the former Senate majority leader who has not appeared in public for 43 days following his hospitalization, saying that the Democratic governor questions the authenticity of the photos — one of which was made public earlier on Monday — in accurately representing the senator’s health.

“I am addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition. If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky,” Beshear said in the letter, which is composed on state government letterhead, as per CNN.

McConnell health: Kentucky Gov says reveal more about health or resign

Beshear, who is contemplating a presidential bid for 2028, asserts that this is insufficient.

“Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator. I understand anyone’s desire for privacy, but when you run for office and serve as one of a state’s two US senators, you willingly abdicate much of your personal privacy,” Beshear wrote.

“As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” he continued.

McConnell has faced numerous falls and health challenges in recent years that necessitated hospitalizations, but the one that started on June 14 was the longest in duration.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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