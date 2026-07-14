Mitch McConnell update: Laura Loomer doubles down eyebrow-raising claim about senator - Is hospital photo really fake?

Laura Loomer, the MAGA conspiracy theorist, recently reacted to Mitch McConnell's 'proof of life" by slamming his team as “liars”, sparking speculations regarding the health of the Republican senator.

Laura Loomer accused Mitch McConnell's team of lying about his health, questioning the authenticity of a photo shared by his staff.

“Why does the text on the newspaper McConnell’s staff claim he’s holding look AI generated?” Loomer wrote on X Monday. She posted a photograph that was shared by McConnell's staff, showing the 84-year-old grinning alongside his wife while holding the Sunday newspaper.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The text is blurry and the tag on his shirt is blurred. Also, if he’s in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health?” Loomer further stated. “This is such bulls--t. His staff are liars.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Laura Loomer speaks out after her ‘AI generated’ photo claim

{{^usCountry}} Loomer reaffirmed her stance during an interview with The Washington Post on Monday. “She did not provide substantiating evidence but said no one at the White House had asked her to correct her public comments about McConnell’s condition or the photo,” the WaPo wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer reaffirmed her stance during an interview with The Washington Post on Monday. “She did not provide substantiating evidence but said no one at the White House had asked her to correct her public comments about McConnell’s condition or the photo,” the WaPo wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The noticeable absence of any request from Donald Trump or his office is noteworthy. The administration has previously reached out to Loomer to request a retraction of comments concerning matters it considers sensitive.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky Governor to replace Senator despite proof of life? ‘I’ll take a strong…’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The health crisis underlying the photo dispute has received minimal attention from McConnell's office. Since June 14, the senator has largely stayed out of the public eye, the day he collapsed at his residence in D.C. and required CPR from first responders.

A recording of the 911 call made from his home suggests a potential cardiac arrest. He has not participated in any Senate votes since June 11, and for almost a month, his staff has declined to clarify the reasons for his hospitalization or provide an estimated timeline for his return to work.

McConnell's absence from the public eye has prompted the conspiracy theorists within the MAGA movement to work diligently. Loomer has already asserted, referencing a source she claims is connected to the White House, that McConnell is "brain dead" and has concluded his time in Congress.

Ron Johnson claims McConnell's photo was an ‘older’ one

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His fellow GOP senator, Ron Johnson, 71, took it a step further on Monday. He informed Real America’s Voice that a source had indicated the smiling photograph was not recent, stating he had “heard from some, some other source that it was an older photo.” Johnson admitted he had not communicated with McConnell and could not endorse the assertion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's what Washington Post's investigation revealed about photo after Grok's claim

Some social media users also suggested that McConnell's photo was either recycled or modified from a 2023 event where he fell and required hospitalization, with one user noting that the image was "widely shared" in 2023.

X’s chatbot Grok echoed these assertions, stating, “The photo McConnell’s office released yesterday with Elaine Chao is the exact same one from his April 2023 recovery after a fall and concussion.”

Grok's post lack a reference to a dated photograph or archive that would create a connection.

News articles and photographs released during McConnell's hospitalization in 2023 do not present any additional images depicting him in a medical environment.

Images released by Getty Images in May 2023, following McConnell's previous hospitalization, depict him in the same red checkered shirt beneath a suit jacket at the U.S. Capitol. However, the image from 2026 does not seem to be a copy or edit of those images.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, on Monday, The Washington Post investigated the image and found no evidence to support the assertions made by Loomer and others regarding the photograph being altered. At the request of the newspaper, McConnell’s office provided the original image file, and the Post reported that the metadata indicates the photograph was taken on Sunday.

Hany Farid, a 60-year-old professor at UC Berkeley specializing in digital forensics, examined the file for the newspaper and found no indications that it had been manipulated or generated by AI. He informed The WaPo that the faces of McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, 73, did not raise any concerns based on the model he utilized, that the lighting appeared authentic, and that the strip of newsprint visible in the senator’s hand corresponded with the Post’s sports section from that day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Matthew Stamm, a professor at Drexel University specializing in multimedia forensics, informed PolitiFact that he and a doctoral student employed a digital forensic method created in his laboratory to scrutinize the image's pixels for indications of AI involvement in its creation. According to his analysis, there was no evidence suggesting that AI was used to generate the image.

This method did not reveal any evidence indicating that the image was generated by AI, Stamm stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}