Senator Mitch McConnell's June 12 hospitalization and his prolonged absence from the Senate have sharply divided the Republicans. It has been five weeks and one day, as of Saturday, July 18, since Mitch McConnel remains in hospital.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at an event, Aug. 2, 2025, in Fancy Farm. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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His office had said that the Kentucky Senator was recovering - a stance that was repeated when McConnell missed a Senate vote late in June. Around the same time, TMZ reported on a purported 911 call at McConnell's residence on the day of his hospitalization which showed EMS responding to a person experiencing cardiac arrest.

The report sparked a deluge of theories about the Senator's health, especially by MAGA conspiracy theorists like Laura Loomer who claimed McConnell was "brain dead". Such was the noise around it that a slew of updates came pouring in from the Senator's camp as "proof of life."

First, it came as internet personalities posting on social media about their recent conversation with McConnell. Then came a hospital photo with his wife, Elaine Chao. Then, on Saturday, his office released another photo of Mitch McConnell from the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} It showed the 84-year-old Senator alongside a physician attending to him. Along with the photo, McConnell's office said that he has been moved to a rehabilitation center and is recovering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It showed the 84-year-old Senator alongside a physician attending to him. Along with the photo, McConnell's office said that he has been moved to a rehabilitation center and is recovering. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the new photo:

With two back-to-back hospital photos emerging, a key question that remains unanswered from his office is: Which hospital is Mitch McConnell in? Where is the rehabilitation center he was moved to?

Here's what we know.

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Also read: ‘Is Mitch McConnell dead?’: Fears spread after reports on Kentucky Governor getting calls about Republican Senator

Which Hospital Is Mitch McConnell In? Where Is His Rehabilitation Center?

Mitch McConnell's office has been tight-lipped about his hospitalization, providing few details about where he was hospitalized. McConnell's office also released no details on the center where he is undergoing rehabilitation. But details are emerging, thanks to journalists on the ground in Washington D.C.

Journalist Asks Dr. Mehmet Oz To "Examine Mitch McConnell Medicare Bills At DC Hospital

Independent journalist Desirée Townsend reported on X that Mitch McConnell is admitted to Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Townsend said that there is a massive police presence at the hospital, with the DC Metro Police allowing limited access at the health facility on 23rd Street NW in DC.

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Also read: Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky Governor to replace Senator despite proof of life? ‘I’ll take a strong…’

She also joked that Dr. Mehmet OZ, the Administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, should examine McConnell's Medicare bill for the hospital stay. When one user pointed out that McConnel has been moved to a rehabilitation center, Townsend confirmed that the rehab center is inside the George Washington hospital.

"Given the unusually prolonged hospitalization under those circumstances, it might be worth Dr. Mehmet Oz taking a closer look at George Washington University Hospital’s Medicare billing for this stay," Townsend wrote.