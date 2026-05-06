‘Modern day cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk, ‘destroying innocent people's lives’

Laura Loomer has accused Candace Owens of destroying “innocent people’s lives” with her conspiracy theories amid an ongoing feud between the two. Loomer slammed Owens for repeatedly attacking Erika Kirk after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death.

‘Candace destroys innocent peoples’ lives’

Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk, ‘destroying innocent people's lives’(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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“If I have proven one thing this week, it’s that Candace Owens can’t handle getting a taste of her own medicine,” Loomer wrote on X. “I hope now she leaves @MrsErikaKirk alone. I am tired of watching Cowards sit back as Candace destroys innocent peoples’ lives with her psychotic conspiracy theories.”

Read More | Laura Loomer ripped for profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens in latest meltdown, ‘Your mental decline…’

“As I exposed, she can’t take the heat. Glass houses and all. I am not a Christian, but for those of you who are, I believe the Bible says a lot about how you are supposed to DEFEND and PROTECT widows. Not stalk them and viciously mock them and their grieving children who will never have a father,” she continued.

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer added, “I don’t like having to roll in the mud with pigs, but I will do that and then some if I have to. People need to be deprogrammed from Klandace, a modern day cult leader whose stochastic terrorism is literally amplified by Russian state media. Courage is much more admirable than grace and forgiveness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer added, “I don’t like having to roll in the mud with pigs, but I will do that and then some if I have to. People need to be deprogrammed from Klandace, a modern day cult leader whose stochastic terrorism is literally amplified by Russian state media. Courage is much more admirable than grace and forgiveness.” {{/usCountry}}

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Owens has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. Among other allegations, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.

Read More | Laura Loomer calls Candace Owens ‘malicious liar’ over doxxing claims, ‘You will be held accountable in court’

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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