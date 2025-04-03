Arkansas tornado: Photos show damage near Lake City and Monette

A violent tornado is on the ground near Leachville, Arkansas. Several homes have reportedly been damaged in the area, according to Intel Point Alert. Photos and videos shared on social media showed damage north of Monette where two large brick ranch homes have been destroyed. Several trees and power lines are down in the area. Significant damage has also been reported in Lake City. A tornado was spotted in Leachville, a city located near Monette, Arkansas(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Projected Path:

Radar data indicates that the storm moved northward from Lake City, impacting areas such as Black Oak, Monette, and Leachville.

Following its passage through Leachville, the tornado is most likely to continue northeast toward Hornersville, Missouri, located just across the state line.

Also Read: Memphis tornado tracker: Supercell spotted west of Tennessee city, warning issued

Tornado Warning-

A Tornado Warning is currently in effect until 7:45 PM CDT for the following areas:

Northeastern Craighead County, Arkansas

Northern Mississippi County, Arkansas

Southwestern Pemiscot County, Missouri

Southeastern Dunklin County, Missouri

According to the National Weather Service, “At 7:17 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hornersville, approximately 7 miles southeast of Senath, moving northeast at 40 mph.”

Hazards:

Tornado

Quarter-size hail

Impacts:

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is likely.

Tree damage is possible.

Locations impacted include:

Jolliff Store

West Hermondale

Paulding

Delfore

Calumet

Dearman

New Survey

Vail

Denton

Gobler

Carmi

Covington

Whisp

Buckeye

Lester

Caruth

Deer Land

Arkmo

Temples Corner

Caraway​