Arkansas tornado: Photos show damage near Lake City and Monette
A violent tornado struck Arkansas on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction. Photos and videos showed significant damage in Lake City and Monette.
A violent tornado is on the ground near Leachville, Arkansas. Several homes have reportedly been damaged in the area, according to Intel Point Alert. Photos and videos shared on social media showed damage north of Monette where two large brick ranch homes have been destroyed. Several trees and power lines are down in the area. Significant damage has also been reported in Lake City.
Projected Path:
Radar data indicates that the storm moved northward from Lake City, impacting areas such as Black Oak, Monette, and Leachville.
Following its passage through Leachville, the tornado is most likely to continue northeast toward Hornersville, Missouri, located just across the state line.
Tornado Warning-
A Tornado Warning is currently in effect until 7:45 PM CDT for the following areas:
Northeastern Craighead County, Arkansas
Northern Mississippi County, Arkansas
Southwestern Pemiscot County, Missouri
Southeastern Dunklin County, Missouri
According to the National Weather Service, “At 7:17 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hornersville, approximately 7 miles southeast of Senath, moving northeast at 40 mph.”
Hazards:
Tornado
Quarter-size hail
Impacts:
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.
Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is likely.
Tree damage is possible.
Locations impacted include:
Jolliff Store
West Hermondale
Paulding
Delfore
Calumet
Dearman
New Survey
Vail
Denton
Gobler
Carmi
Covington
Whisp
Buckeye
Lester
Caruth
Deer Land
Arkmo
Temples Corner
Caraway