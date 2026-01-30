Edit Profile
    Montana earthquake: Tremors felt in Great Falls, Helena amid quake near Malmstrom base

    A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Montana on Thursday, with its epicenter near Great Falls, about 12 km northeast of Malmstrom Air Force Base, USGS said.

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 1:47 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday afternoon, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The epicenter of the quake was near the Great Falls area, around 12 km northeast from the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County.

    This story is being updated.

      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes