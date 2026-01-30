Montana earthquake: Tremors felt in Great Falls, Helena amid quake near Malmstrom base

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday afternoon, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The epicenter of the quake was near the Great Falls area, around 12 km northeast from the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County.
