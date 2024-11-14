Moo Deng the pygmy hippo gets her own bouncy and catchy theme song: Watch

As if it was not enough for the adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng to capture everyone’s hearts, the land mammal is after everyone’s ears now. Moo won hearts all across the globe and a single has been released to honour the internet sensation. The mammal got his theme song titled Moodeng Moodeng. FILE -Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng and her mother Jona are seen at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, , Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)(AP)

Moo Deng’s got a theme song

The 4-month-old zoo sensation has her own theme song and it has been released in four languages– English, Thai, Japanese and Chinese. Moo turned into a viral sensation within the past few months with her adorable videos of walking and slipping around the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The song is produced and written by well-known Thai composer, Mueanphet Ammara and released by Thai entertainment giant GMM.

Fans of the shiny-skinned animal can now blast her theme song in any of the languages and enjoy adorable moments simultaneously. The video of the theme song features various clips of Moo in her own element as she goes about doing the antics that mammal is adored for, as reported by the New York Post.

The catchy lyrics of the 50-second track goes something like “Moo Deng Moo Deng, Boing Boing Boing/ Mommy mommy, play with me.” It continues, “Please Mommy, come and play with me, bounce with me, mom.” Moo Deng’s mother, Jona is also a fan-favourite, however, she is more stoic than her offspring and often seen ignoring Moo’s attempts to play.

About Moo Deng

Moo Deng rose to fame after she debuted on her habitat zoo’s Facebook post and her cute videos exploded on the internet. Her name Moo Deng means Bouncy Pork in Thai and is also used to refer to a special type of meatball that is native to Thailand. Fans on social media noticed that her name is appropriate given she is always bouncing slipping or jolting in her videos.

She is a pygmy hippo, which comes from West Africa and is considered a threatened species. There are only about 2,000 to 3,000 of them remaining in the wild. Recently, she also successfully predicted that Trump is going to be the next president of America.