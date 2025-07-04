Mortgage rates: Slight dip as 30-year hits 6.68%, jumbo at 6.80%

The current 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.68%, down 0.08 percentage points from last week, according to CNET. The average interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.85%, down by 0.07%. The average rate for a 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage is 6.80%, down by 0.02%.(Unsplash)

A jumbo loan is a mortgage more than the loan limit set by the FHFA for that zone.

Causes for high mortgage rates

Mortgage rates have stayed high throughout 2025. High mortgage rates are a result of inflation, trade issues, and economic uncertainty. Up to this point this year, there have been no changes to the Federal Reserve's base interest rates and a cautious approach is being taken, per the outlet.

There are many experts who believe the Fed would begin rate cuts in September, but there are many other factors and circumstances in play. If the job market continues to soften or if President Donald Trump rolls back some tariffs, there is a possibility of rates being reduced as soon as the Federal Reserve hints whether any cuts may take place sooner, potentially in late July.

However, even if rates do drop over the course of the summer, home buyers may not experience much of relief. Mortgage rates typically take their time to fall, and certainly does not directly tie to the Federal Reserve's base rate. Driving high values of ownership, the persistently high prices of homes yields extra costs to buyers while unit rises occurs slowly.

Some buyers are sitting on the sidelines due to their work situation, or their thoughts, or feelings about the economy. Others are working on lowering their loan costs by improving credit, raising a down payment, or buying mortgage points.

Impact on the job market due to Trump

Currently, on the other hand, we are unsure what Trump's next moves will be surrounding issues such as a new round of tariffs or mass deportations. There are a few experts who suggest that these moves may have a tightening impact on the job market and reinject greater inflation into the economy, per the outlet.