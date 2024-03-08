 Multiple US government websites down: Report - Hindustan Times
Multiple US government websites down: Report

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Mar 08, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Multiple US government websites, including DHS, ICE, FEMA, are down

Multiple government websites of US government are reporting outage as President Joe Biden delivered state of the union address to a joint session of Congress in the Capitol Hill.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a meeting of his Competition Council, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a meeting of his Competition Council, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

Reports suggest big government websites including DHS, ICE, FEMA and the Secret Service, are reporting outage.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Cause of outage is still not known.

Major government websites that are reporting outage include -

- Homeland Security (DHS)

- Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

- Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)

- Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

- U.S. Secret Service

- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

(It's a developing story, keep tracking Hindustan Times for all the latest updates)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

