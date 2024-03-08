Multiple US government websites down: Report
Mar 08, 2024 09:37 AM IST
Multiple US government websites, including DHS, ICE, FEMA, are down
Multiple government websites of US government are reporting outage as President Joe Biden delivered state of the union address to a joint session of Congress in the Capitol Hill.
Reports suggest big government websites including DHS, ICE, FEMA and the Secret Service, are reporting outage.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Cause of outage is still not known.
Major government websites that are reporting outage include -
- Homeland Security (DHS)
- Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)
- Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
- U.S. Secret Service
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
(It's a developing story, keep tracking Hindustan Times for all the latest updates)
Share this article