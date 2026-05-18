Nancy Guthrie case: Chris Nanos provides update on whose blood was found at Tucson home, ‘Closer to finding out…’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the Nancy Guthrie case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

Nancy Guthrie case: Chris Nanos provides update on whose blood was found at Tucson home (REUTERS/Rebecca Noble)(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he said.

Nanos also pushed back on claims that the Guthrie case has become a “cold case.” He suggested that it could only become a cold case after the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

“When the labs tell us, 'Hey, there's nothing else we can do,' well, then maybe we've got a problem... we've got a cold case... but right now, the labs aren't telling us that,” he said.

Blood found outside Nancy Guthrie’s home

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Footage released days after Nancy's disappearance showed what appears to be blood outside her home. A video posted by NewsNation on February 3, showed an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter was visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage released days after Nancy's disappearance showed what appears to be blood outside her home. A video posted by NewsNation on February 3, showed an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter was visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Los Angeles Times also reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Los Angeles Times also reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A retired FBI special agent previously claimed that the blood droplets discovered on Nancy's porch and driveway indicated that she possibly did not walk out of the home on foot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A retired FBI special agent previously claimed that the blood droplets discovered on Nancy's porch and driveway indicated that she possibly did not walk out of the home on foot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," Maureen O’Connell explained at the time. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”

According to this theory, Nancy was standing upright and may have already been unconscious when she was removed from her Tucson house.

"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," O'Connell said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON