Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals how Savannah's return to ‘Today’ could affect kidnapper, ‘Walls are closing in’

A former FBI agent has revealed why Savannah Guthrie returning to the ‘Today’ show could be something Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper may not like. The “walls are closing in” on the abductor after Savannah’s return to the show as her “national platform” will help keep all eyes on the case, Jason Pack told Page Six.

Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals how Savannah's return to ‘Today’ could affect kidnapper (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

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“Every day that passes the pressure builds. Keeping a secret like this is exhausting. … and that gets harder with every morning that Savannah Guthrie sits behind that anchor desk,” he said.

“Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on,” Pack added. “They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different. Savannah has a national platform and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother.”

Pack explained that the more attention the case gets, the more “pressure on the people responsible goes up.”

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

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{{^usCountry}} “Add a reward of more than one million dollars and the full weight of FBI resources and you have a situation where the walls are not just closing, but they are closing from every direction at once,” he said. ‘Someone is going to have the courage to make that call’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Add a reward of more than one million dollars and the full weight of FBI resources and you have a situation where the walls are not just closing, but they are closing from every direction at once,” he said. ‘Someone is going to have the courage to make that call’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pack urged Nancy’s neighbors to check their cameras and contact authorities with any information they may have on her disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pack urged Nancy’s neighbors to check their cameras and contact authorities with any information they may have on her disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call,” he said. “One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call,” he said. “One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Nanos said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why'.”

Nanos previously also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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