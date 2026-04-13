Nancy Guthrie case: Expert explains why bite flashlight needs careful examination, ‘Certainly possible there is…’

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, DNA expert and genetic genealogist CeCe Moore said that she believes investigators should return to the missing woman’s Tucson home to search for more DNA evidence. Moore stressed that DNA on the bite flashlight a masked man was seen using in doorbell camera footage needs to be examined with extra care.

A "no trespassing" sign is posted at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, amid a growing memorial in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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Moore explained that even though crime scene investigators may have already collected numerous DNA samples, they might have missed key evidence like saliva from the bite flashlight. She added that this could be a “hardy” source of the perpetrator's DNA, even weeks after the incident.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“DNA is hardy. So it's certainly possible there is still some DNA there, and in particular, I really do think that saliva is the most likely, and that is because of what appeared to be that bite flashlight in his mouth,” Moore said, as reported by National Today.

‘We have some DNA that we think is still workable’

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{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the case is "not even close" to a cold case, adding, "We have some DNA that we think is still workable.” The sheriff made the comment during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the case is "not even close" to a cold case, adding, "We have some DNA that we think is still workable.” The sheriff made the comment during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the investigation, Nanos said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the investigation, Nanos said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Nanos said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why'.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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