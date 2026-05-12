Nancy Guthrie case: Journalist addresses new ‘twist’ amid investigation, ‘An awkward exchange…’

NewsNation’s Brian Entin has addressed a “twist” in the Nancy Guthrie case. Entin addressed the case on Brian Entin Investigates, in an episode titled, "Another twist in Nancy Guthrie investigation—are they really getting closer? Day 100."

Religious cards left by a well-wisher are seen outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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Entin spoke about a recent video published by Fox News Digital, in which a reporter asked Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for an update on the missing woman’s case outside the sheriff's department.

‘It was kind of like an awkward moment’

Entin recounted, "They asked, 'Are you any closer to solving the case?' and it was kind of like an awkward moment, an awkward exchange, but he responded, 'We are.' And then he got into his Corvette, and he drove off."

Entin then revealed, "I thought that was interesting because my sources close to the investigation, sadly, have been telling me that they are not much closer in terms of solving the case."

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

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{{^usCountry}} Entin added, "Now, that doesn't mean they're not doing a ton of work behind the scenes, I mean, just like working all day, every day, tracking down every possible tip. But I don't get the sense that, from my sources, that they're getting much closer." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entin added, "Now, that doesn't mean they're not doing a ton of work behind the scenes, I mean, just like working all day, every day, tracking down every possible tip. But I don't get the sense that, from my sources, that they're getting much closer." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding his thoughts on the topic, Entin said, "Again, there are still tips coming in every day. There were thousands and thousands of tips initially, and more tips that come in. And it's not a cold case, but it's just interesting that the sheriff said that they're getting closer. That's not exactly what I'm hearing." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding his thoughts on the topic, Entin said, "Again, there are still tips coming in every day. There were thousands and thousands of tips initially, and more tips that come in. And it's not a cold case, but it's just interesting that the sheriff said that they're getting closer. That's not exactly what I'm hearing." {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "Hopefully, that changes. I mean, it can literally change in a second. DNA evidence, a hot tip could come in—it could change all of that."

Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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