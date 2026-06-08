Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie shares heartwrenching update on missing mom

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie conveyed a poignant message concerning her mother’s disappearance as the search for the 84-year-old progresses into its fourth month.

Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie continues to advocate for her mother’s return, urging the public to help and offering a substantial reward for information.(REUTERS)

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Nancy Guthrie was last seen on February 1 at her residence in Tucson, Arizona, which initiated a manhunt that includes various law enforcement agencies. Although she has not yet been located, officials suspect that she may have been kidnapped.

Savannah, who resumed her professional duties in April yet remains an advocate for her mother, posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram on Sunday, reminding her audience that her mother has yet to be located.

Accompanying a religious image that features the phrase, “Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out,” on her Instagram story, Guthrie included her own note: a straightforward “bring her home” paired with a yellow heart emoji.

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{{^usCountry}} Guthrie had earlier posted the similar image in March, along with the caption, “I believe, I believe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guthrie had earlier posted the similar image in March, along with the caption, “I believe, I believe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Savannah Guthrie's Instagram post (Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Savannah Guthrie worries, fears about missing mom Nancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah Guthrie worries, fears about missing mom Nancy {{/usCountry}}

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Guthrie has persistently used her platform, both during the Today Show and across social media, to urge the public to reach out to the FBI with any information that might assist in her mother’s case.

The Guthrie family is providing a reward of up to $1 million for information that results in Nancy’s recovery.

“Every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony,” Savannah stated in a video shared on Instagram on February 24, following Nancy's disappearance.

“Worrying about her, and fearing for her, and aching for her, and most of all just missing her,“ teary-eyed Savannah continued.

“We know that so many people have been praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home.”

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Nancy Guthrie probe

Nancy went missing from her residence in Catalina Foothills on February 1. This incident triggered an investigation spearheaded by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, and search-and-rescue teams.

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Disturbing footage captured by a security camera at Guthrie’s residence, retrieved by law enforcement, depicts a masked person interfering with the camera before her disappearance.

Additionally, authorities discovered bloodstains at the location, which were subsequently verified to belong to Nancy. An investigation into the case is still ongoing and no suspect has been identified so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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