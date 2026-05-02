Nancy Guthrie: Masked man's strange actions near Tucson home catches eye; ‘surely kidnapper isn’t back…'

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after she was reported missing on February 1. Now, a video showing the actions of a masked man in a pickup truck, allegedly close to her home, has surfaced online. The clip has begun to catch a lot of eyes, due to the strangeness of it all.

A masked man was seen in a video allegedly close to Nancy Guthrie's home and the actions have sparked a conversation.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before she was reported missing. It has been over two months since her reported disappearance and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI have publicly named any suspects in the matter.

The closest thing the public has is the photo of a masked man, and the clips from Guthrie's house which show the individual at her door. Thus, there has been an interest in the masked figure throughout as the search for the octogenarian continues. Further, authorities sought the door bell camera footage from many neighbors to try and piece together events on the night they believed Guthrie to have been taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, an alleged Ring camera recording has been shared on X, showing a masked man allegedly close to Guthrie's house. Notably, the date of the footage is not mentioned, so it can't be said with certainty whether it is on the night of the disappearance or sometime around the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, an alleged Ring camera recording has been shared on X, showing a masked man allegedly close to Guthrie's house. Notably, the date of the footage is not mentioned, so it can't be said with certainty whether it is on the night of the disappearance or sometime around the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What to know about the masked man video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What to know about the masked man video {{/usCountry}}

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The person sharing the video wrote “A gray F-150 pulled into a driveway about .6 miles away from Nancy Guthrie’s home before the driver got out and stole pots filled with cactus.”

They added “The man was wearing a mask, baseball cap, gloves, jeans, and black shoes.” The alleged video shows a pickup truck stop in front of a property. A person dressed in black can be seen getting off. They are then seen putting pots inside the car. The text has claimed that the person was a masked man with gloves on, and added that he had taken pots filled with cactus.

The clip has gotten a lot of reactions. “Surely her kidnapper isn’t back in the neighborhood stealing plants?,” one person incredulously asked. Another added “In the early reports. The sheriff said they were looking for a gray truck or suv that was spotted in Nancy's driveway,” pointing to the vehicle seen in the clip. Yet another person said “It’s weird that he’s got a mask on and dressed for winter. I know the desert gets cool at night, but is it really that cold? He is dressed similar to porch guy. Very weird thing to steal. And if for some reason it is the same person then he’s just taunting people now.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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