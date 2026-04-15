Nancy Guthrie case update: Why police are back in her Tucson neighborhood again

Police have stepped up patrols in parts of Tucson linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, as complaints grow over vloggers and amateur journalists entering private property in search of updates on the high-profile case.

A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, February 9.(REUTERS)

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According to USA Today, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has increased its presence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood after residents raised concerns about trespassing. In a statement to the outlet, the department said patrols were stepped up following reports of “streamers and citizen journalists possibly trespassing.”

Complaints from neighbours

The added police presence follows a recent homeowners’ association meeting, where residents flagged disturbances caused by online content creators.

Local outlet KVOA reported that a YouTuber had been “harassing” neighbors in the area, prompting authorities to address the issue directly with the community.

Officials have also increased patrols near the home of Guthrie’s daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni, after similar complaints were made. Both locations have drawn attention due to their connection to the ongoing investigation.

Investigation remains active

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{{^usCountry}} More than two months after her disappearance, Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been found. Law enforcement officials have stressed that the case remains active, though public updates have slowed in recent weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than two months after her disappearance, Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been found. Law enforcement officials have stressed that the case remains active, though public updates have slowed in recent weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} USA Today reported that Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Her family raised the alarm the next morning after she failed to attend a regular church gathering with friends. Authorities believe she may have been taken from her home against her will. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USA Today reported that Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Her family raised the alarm the next morning after she failed to attend a regular church gathering with friends. Authorities believe she may have been taken from her home against her will. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Annie Guthrie and Cioni were among the last people to see her the night before she vanished, according to reports cited by Stylecaster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Annie Guthrie and Cioni were among the last people to see her the night before she vanished, according to reports cited by Stylecaster. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite early investigative steps, including the release of surveillance images showing a masked suspect and the recovery of DNA evidence, no suspect has been identified. As reported by Stylecaster, authorities have not been able to match the DNA or confirm a clear motive in the case.

Public pressure

The case continues to draw national attention, partly due to Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who recently returned to NBC’s Today show. Her family has repeatedly urged the public to share any information that could help investigators.

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans… that hold the key to finding a resolution,” the family said in a March statement. “Someone knows something.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New danger in Annie Guthrie's neighborhood; police increase presence after mom's kidnapping

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Meanwhile, former FBI agent Jason Pack told Page Six that sustained visibility and a reward of over $1 million could increase pressure on those responsible. “Every day that passes the pressure builds,” he said.

For now, police efforts are focused not only on advancing the investigation, but also on maintaining order in neighborhoods unsettled by the attention surrounding the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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