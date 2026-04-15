Nancy Guthrie update: New danger in Annie Guthrie's neighborhood; police increase presence after mom's kidnapping

Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood saw increased police presence after the 84-year-old was kidnapped. Now, a new report has emerged of heightened law enforcement presence in daughter Annie's neighborhood as well. Annie Guthrie and TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie are sisters, and daughters to Nancy Guthrie who went missing from her home in Arizona. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Notably, Annie and Nancy live close to each other, with the latter's house being in Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona. Nancy, who's also the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, had had dinner with Annie the night authorities believe she was taken from her home. Her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni reportedly dropped her off after that, making him and Annie among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.

Initially, Ashleigh Banfield, a former News Nation journalist, had claimed that Cioni was a suspect. However, this turned out to be wrong as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is in charge of the investigation, stated that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, family could be targeted again; expert weighs in on suspect's motive

While clearing the family members, local authorities, aided by the FBI, have not turned up any suspects with over two months having elapsed since Guthrie was reported missing. Now, the new report has outlined some troubles Annie Guthrie is facing in her neighborhood, prompting the sheriff's department to deploy more people there.

What troubles are Annie Guthrie facing? With Guthrie's disappearance drawing so much attention, there are plenty of online outlets and individual content creators in the area. Some of them have headed to Annie's neighborhood as well.

As per the report, YouTubers have been parading around in her Tucson area, and harassing people. News 4 Tucson KVOA reported that Guthrie's neighbors ‘complained about a YouTuber harassing residents in the area.’

According to the report, the sheriff's office 'confirmed that they have also received similar complaints from Guthrie's daughter Annie in relation to her neighborhood.' Thus, there are now more officers patrolling the area.

Recently, a YouTuber had posted a video from outside Annie and Cioni's home, where the latter allegedly said something along the lines of asking to be left alone. The streamer could be heard in the video saying that they were moving out of the area.

Nancy Guthrie case update: Where things stand The search for Guthrie continues. Her family has urged neighbors and others in the Tucson community to think back to Jan. 11, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and recall if they witnessed anything out of the ordinary, with hopes that new information might provide a much-needed break in the case.

The public has also been asked to stay vigilant and avoid sending money to anyone who claims to be raising funds linked to the kidnapping case.