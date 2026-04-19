‘Nancy Guthrie found’: Ex-FBI says Savannah, family should be upset after Pima County blunder

A former FBI agent said that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie and her family should be ‘upset’ over a blunder by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his department in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping probe. The 84-year-old went missing over three months ago, on February 1. She is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home.

‘Nancy located’ poster

This image released by NBC shows co-host Savannah Guthrie, center, with colleagues, from left, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin(AP)

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The Nancy Guthrie case probe created some confusion after a social media update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department appeared to suggest she had been found. The post, which read ‘Nancy located’, actually referred to a different missing woman, Nancy Radakovich, but quickly went viral and sparked backlash.

Critics argued the wording lacked clarity and caused unnecessary distress, especially as Guthrie, 84, remains missing months after her suspected abduction.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence over ‘bombshell’ new arrest report

DNA evidence becomes key focus

Amid the confusion, investigators continue to examine crucial forensic evidence. The FBI has now received DNA recovered from Guthrie’s Arizona home, including hair samples, and is using advanced technology to analyze it.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts say the findings could be pivotal in solving the case. "Hair absolutely can make the case solvable so I'm really excited," genetic genealogist CeCe Moore told NewsNation's Brian Entin this week. Ex-FBI agent questions handling of evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts say the findings could be pivotal in solving the case. "Hair absolutely can make the case solvable so I'm really excited," genetic genealogist CeCe Moore told NewsNation's Brian Entin this week. Ex-FBI agent questions handling of evidence {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer raised concerns about how the DNA evidence was processed. “The fact that they’re saying the FBI has this advanced technology, they would’ve always had it,” she said in a live video posted to X, platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, April 18. “That should really irk everyone that the sample didn’t go [to the FBI] because they would have always had the advanced technology and expertise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer raised concerns about how the DNA evidence was processed. “The fact that they’re saying the FBI has this advanced technology, they would’ve always had it,” she said in a live video posted to X, platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, April 18. “That should really irk everyone that the sample didn’t go [to the FBI] because they would have always had the advanced technology and expertise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coffindaffer suggested the initial decision to send the sample to a Florida lab may have delayed progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffindaffer suggested the initial decision to send the sample to a Florida lab may have delayed progress. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: 'I know where she's at': Disturbing post about Nancy Guthrie sparks concerns on social media

She added that ‘knowing that [the FBI] had that technology, that should really have the Guthrie family and anybody who cares about justice for Nancy Guthrie upset’.

Timeline and investigation challenges

Guthrie was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31 and reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was abducted, noting blood found on her porch and surveillance images of a masked man at the property.

Despite weeks of investigation, no arrests have been made and her whereabouts remain unknown. Coffindaffer warned that the latest round of DNA testing could still take months.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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