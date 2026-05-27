Nancy Guthrie kidnapper identified? Expert gives chilling update, ‘A dangerous person…’

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie nears its fifth month without any substantial updates or identified suspects, a retired law enforcement officer has proposed that the alleged kidnapper(s) might have had motives beyond financial gain.

Nancy Guthrie update: With no leads in Nancy Guthrie's case, Charles Brewer proposes alternative motives for her alleged kidnapping.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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Former police officer Charles Brewer, who has been actively monitoring Nancy’s case on his YouTube channel, introduced a new theory in his latest video titled "Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking At The Wrong Person." In the 21-minute video, Brewer expressed his skepticism regarding money being the primary motivation for the crime.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie from Today, has been unaccounted for since February 1, when authorities suspect she was taken from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. Law enforcement has made public doorbell camera recordings featuring a masked man and has submitted DNA for analysis at the FBI laboratory in Quantico. However, no persons have been identified as suspects.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: What are wrench attacks? Shocking theory emerges amid missing probe Former cop Charles Brewer weighs in on kidnapper's identity and motive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: What are wrench attacks? Shocking theory emerges amid missing probe Former cop Charles Brewer weighs in on kidnapper's identity and motive {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Although numerous people have theorized that the purported abduction was driven by financial motives linked to Savannah’s celebrity status, Brewer presented a different perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although numerous people have theorized that the purported abduction was driven by financial motives linked to Savannah’s celebrity status, Brewer presented a different perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If this truly was a celebrity-targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?” he asked, according to Men’s Journal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If this truly was a celebrity-targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?” he asked, according to Men’s Journal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Why leave over a million dollars untouched? Why create ransom-style messages that reportedly make little sense? Why no sustained negotiations or proof of life, no sophisticated extortion strategy?” he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why leave over a million dollars untouched? Why create ransom-style messages that reportedly make little sense? Why no sustained negotiations or proof of life, no sophisticated extortion strategy?” he continued. {{/usCountry}}

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“Because if somebody kidnaps for money, money usually becomes the priority,” Brewer said.

In the early stages of the case, a purported ransom note was dispatched to TMZ and various other media outlets, proposing the return of Nancy in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. TMZ reported that the Bitcoin amount requested was in the "millions," and the wallet address mentioned in the note was verified as legitimate.

Subsequent to this, additional alleged ransom notes and letters were sent during the investigation, although their authenticity has been called into question. One such letter included an apology from the sender, who claimed they were unaware of the severity of Nancy's heart condition and stated that she had “gone to be with God.”

Nancy Guthrie update: Charles Brewer speaks about ‘dangerous person’

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Brewer remarked that he was not implicating anyone in particular, including Nancy's family, but suggested that investigators should explore any potential emotional ties to Nancy or the Guthrie family.

“Listen, if the public, including myself, was comfortable enough early on in discussing whether this crime was connected to Savannah Guthrie’s fame, her wealth, and public visibility, then it is equally reasonable to ask whether this case may somehow connect to someone else inside Nancy’s immediate world,” he said.

“Not necessarily family directly, but maybe somebody connected to them like a friend, an associate, maybe a business relationship, or what about a debt? A dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognized at the time because after more than 100 days, something still feels off. Something still feels untouched," Brewer added.

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However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had previously excluded the Guthrie family's participation in Nancy's disappearance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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