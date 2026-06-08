Nancy Guthrie update: Chilling reasons why expert believes missing woman did not survive, ‘The amount of blood…’

A former detective has revealed why he thinks Nancy Guthrie did not survive her attacker. This theory – that Nancy is no longer alive – is one that several experts have said they believe.

FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File)(AP)

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Speaking to NewsNation's Brian Entin, former detective Jon Buehler said that various factors from the early stages of the investigation have made him believe that Nancy may have died.

"The reason I'm fearful she didn't survive the abduction is kind of twofold," Buehler said.

He noted how there was a lack of communication from any potential kidnapper.

"No. 1, no instantaneous demand for a reward with indication that she's fine and that they'll release her," Buehler said. "That's a pretty big stretch there to think that she survived it."

Buehler also pointed to reports of blood discovered at the scene.

"But the amount of blood that was present there in the front of the house suggests to me a wound that was bleeding a lot, probably not arterial, but bleeding a lot," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage released days after Nancy's disappearance showed what appears to be blood outside her home. A video posted by NewsNation on Tuesday, February 3, showed an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter was visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage released days after Nancy's disappearance showed what appears to be blood outside her home. A video posted by NewsNation on Tuesday, February 3, showed an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter was visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Los Angeles Times also reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Los Angeles Times also reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A retired FBI special agent previously claimed that the blood droplets discovered on Nancy's porch and driveway indicated that she possibly did not walk out of the home on foot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A retired FBI special agent previously claimed that the blood droplets discovered on Nancy's porch and driveway indicated that she possibly did not walk out of the home on foot. {{/usCountry}}

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"With poor health and age on a pacemaker in fear, and him trying to get her to comply, that's why I just don't think she survived it," Buehler said.

Why no arrests have been made yet

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently opened up about the case, explaining why no arrests have been made even months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

Nanos previously acknowledged in an interview with People that the Guthries must be “frustrated” with the lack of answers. However, he seemed certain that answers would come.

“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” he said. “I fully 100% believe that. … When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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