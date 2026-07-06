A retired FBI special agent has revealed what she thinks is a "critical" factor that could prove pivotal in solving the Nancy Guthrie case. Jennifer Coffindaffer, who regularly weighs in on the case, said that it is important to keep Nancy’s name prominent in media coverage, as this could be significant in finding out what happened to her.

Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent reveals ‘critical’ factor that could prove pivotal in solving case (via REUTERS)

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Jennifer told NewsNation's Hena Doba on Sunday, "I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this. Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it.”

"But the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical,” she added.

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Jennifer said that the FBI should launch a blitz campaign and distribute photos of the masked suspect who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy.” She further suggested that the FBI should utilize Spanish when communicating with the public, reported the Express US.

What the FBI said about ransom notes

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{{^usCountry}} The FBI’s Phoenix branch said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI’s Phoenix branch said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.

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Recently, a man from Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to sending a fake ransom note to Nancy’s family. In his plea. 42-year-old Derrick Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to Nancy’s family on February 4 about a bitcoin transfer, per Rolling Stone. He also admitted that he intended to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the disappearance, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.