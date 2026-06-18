Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-SWAT commander reveals one location investigators should ‘absolutely’ consider

Former Pima County SWAT commander Bob Krygier has revealed a nearby location that should “absolutely” be considered by investigators amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Krygier was asked about the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation that’s near Nancy’s home during a conversation with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.

A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)

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“It’s massive. It’s right there between Tucson and Mexico. When I drove to Mexico, you drive through it. And it borders Mexico. Do you think that that should be part of the investigation when it comes to Nancy Guthrie?” Entin asked.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“Absolutely it should be,” Krygier replied. “It’s huge. There’s a lot of…most of it is just the desert. … There is an open border on the reservation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Krygier explained that part of the reservation runs into Mexico and that there are several “options” to get over the border in both directions. He said that the relationship between the reservation and the local authorities is “good,” but deputies typically do not patrol the reservation as they don’t have the federal enforcement powers to fully operate there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krygier explained that part of the reservation runs into Mexico and that there are several “options” to get over the border in both directions. He said that the relationship between the reservation and the local authorities is “good,” but deputies typically do not patrol the reservation as they don’t have the federal enforcement powers to fully operate there. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Krygier did not indicate that the reservation is connected to Nancy’s disappearance. However, he did say that its location and access routes make it an area worth being considered. Latest on the case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krygier did not indicate that the reservation is connected to Nancy’s disappearance. However, he did say that its location and access routes make it an area worth being considered. Latest on the case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

The leader of the local collective claimed that she got a tip claiming Nancy’s remains are buried in one of the streams in an area known as Mariposa. The stream is reportedly located near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico-Arizona border.

However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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