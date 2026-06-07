Nancy Guthrie update: Expert raises alarm over disturbing evidence, offers chilling theory: 'I'm fearful she didn't…'

The quest to locate Nancy Guthrie has taken a more concerning direction. Investigators are still working to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. A retired detective involved in the case now expresses fears that the evidence may indicate a sorrowful conclusion.

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is growing more concerning. Retired detective Jon Buehler expressed fears regarding her survival due to missing ransom demands.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These apprehensions emerged during a recent interview, in which former detective Jon Buehler elaborated on various details that he believes raise significant doubts about Nancy's survival following the purported abduction. Although authorities have yet to reach any definitive conclusions, Buehler mentioned that certain facts from the scene continue to trouble him.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Kash Patel launches fresh attack on local authorities amid probe, ‘They chose to use…’

Jon Buehler discusses why he believes Nancy Guthrie may not have survived her kidnapping

Speaking with NewsNation's Brian Entin, Buehler pointed out that the absence of a specific ransom demand was one of the most significant warning signs in the case, Madatory reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The retired detective stated that kidnappers aiming for financial profit usually act swiftly to make contact and offer proof of the victim's survival. In Nancy's situation, he observed that although several ransom notes were allegedly found, law enforcement has not disclosed any concrete demand along with evidence confirming her safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The retired detective stated that kidnappers aiming for financial profit usually act swiftly to make contact and offer proof of the victim's survival. In Nancy's situation, he observed that although several ransom notes were allegedly found, law enforcement has not disclosed any concrete demand along with evidence confirming her safety. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "The reason I'm fearful she didn't survive the abduction is kind of twofold," Buehler stated in the interview. Nancy Guthrie update: Jon Buehler speaks about blood found at Savannah mom's residence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The reason I'm fearful she didn't survive the abduction is kind of twofold," Buehler stated in the interview. Nancy Guthrie update: Jon Buehler speaks about blood found at Savannah mom's residence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second issue pertained to physical evidence that was allegedly located outside Nancy's residence in Tucson. Buehler stated that a considerable quantity of blood was identified at the location, indicating that a severe injury might have taken place during what appeared to be a struggle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second issue pertained to physical evidence that was allegedly located outside Nancy's residence in Tucson. Buehler stated that a considerable quantity of blood was identified at the location, indicating that a severe injury might have taken place during what appeared to be a struggle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additionally, he highlighted Nancy's age and health condition. Buehler remarked that the strain of an abduction could pose significant risks for an individual who is said to rely on a pacemaker and has persistent medical concerns.

Despite his apprehensions, the former detective emphasized that the probe is still very much solvable. Buehler proposed that contemporary technology might eventually yield the breakthrough that investigators require. He highlighted vehicle tracking information, surveillance videos, and digital mapping searches as possible evidence sources. Additionally, he speculated that the perpetrator could have been someone acquainted with Nancy's residence, such as a service worker or delivery driver.

The retired detective also warned that significant clues can occasionally be missed during extensive investigations. He cited previous criminal cases in which vital evidence remained unnoticed for days, or even years, before guiding investigators to solutions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON