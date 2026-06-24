Nancy Guthrie update: Expert shares urgent tip for searchers on foot, ‘Look up, not down…’

An NYPD K-9 unit founding member has shared an urgent tip for searchers looking for Nancy Guthrie, saying, “Look up, not down.” Michael Gould, who is now president of Hounds Town Charities, noted that those searching on foot are making a big mistake by focusing on the ground instead of searching elevated areas where clues may be hidden.

An aerial view of the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, March 6, 2026,. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble,File) (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)

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Fox True Crime shared Gould’s video on X. Check it out here: https://x.com/FoxTrueCrime/status/2069472479194800490?s=20

“I'm standing in the foothills of the Arizona desert, a pleasant 110 degrees. I'm situated about 10 miles south of Tucson, and between Nogales and Tucson,” Gould says in the video. “Tucson is obviously where Nancy Guthrie disappeared. I will tell you, finding a body here would make finding a needle in a haystack as easy as can be. This goes on for as long as I can see.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I would give rescue workers a little tip, if they all want to close in on a body or remains, look up, not down, look for birds, look for vultures, look for predatory birds that are seeking food. So if they're circling around, that would be a good place to start. But if you just try to cover this area, you would need, it would be impossible,” he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I would give rescue workers a little tip, if they all want to close in on a body or remains, look up, not down, look for birds, look for vultures, look for predatory birds that are seeking food. So if they're circling around, that would be a good place to start. But if you just try to cover this area, you would need, it would be impossible,” he continued. {{/usCountry}}

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Gould concluded, “You need either a tip, an informant, or follow the birds. They'll bring you to at least probably animal carcasses, but maybe human remains, who knows. But it's not an easy task.”

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It has been revealed that a note sent in February to local news outlets about Nancy’s disappearance said died shortly after she was kidnapped. Investigators believe that the note, as well as another earlier note demanding a ransom of millions of dollars, were legitimate communications from whoever abducted the 84-year-old , per CNN.

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“The second note said, basically, it wasn’t intended to work this way but in the course of the kidnapping some things happened and Nancy Guthrie is dead,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said on ‘AC360’ Monday night.

“The thing that makes the note significant is it came from the same electronic source as the first note, which demanded the ransom,” he further said, adding the second note had “a very different tone (from) that note the week before.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

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Meanwhile, a Mexican search organisation has revealed that it has discovered dozens of unmarked graves after receiving anonymous tips connected to the Nancy Guthrie case. The latest searches did not uncover any evidence linked to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, but the findings highlighted ongoing search efforts near the US-Mexico border.

Recently, volunteer search group Buscando Corazones Nogales carried out new searches in areas near Nogales, Sonora, after receiving information linked to Nancy’s disappearance, The Sunday Guardian reported. Search teams examined various locations based on anonymous tips that suggested that Nancy, who is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home, may have been buried in remote areas south of the US-Mexico border.

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However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.