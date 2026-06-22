The FBI has reportedly admitted that “a fatal mistake” involving crypto might have made matters worse in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie disappearance. Insiders from the FBI’s task said that the kidnappers initially demanded $4 million in Bitcoin, and described Nancy as “safe but scared,” per The Sunday Guardian. Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Fatal mistake’ may have derailed investigation, authorities admit (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

However, the FBI task force, jointly investigating the case with the Pima County Sheriff Department, transferred only $152 in Bitcoin instead of the whole amount. This was reportedly part of a plan that aimed to “tickle the wire,” but the abductor did not make any contact after that.

Several unmarked graves found A Mexican search organisation has revealed that it has discovered dozens of unmarked graves after receiving anonymous tips connected to the Nancy Guthrie case. The latest searches did not uncover any evidence linked to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, but the findings highlighted ongoing search efforts near the US-Mexico border.

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Recently, volunteer search group Buscando Corazones Nogales carried out new searches in areas near Nogales, Sonora, after receiving information linked to Nancy’s disappearance, The Sunday Guardian reported. Search teams examined various locations based on anonymous tips that suggested that Nancy, who is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home, may have been buried in remote areas south of the US-Mexico border.

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The leader of the local collective claimed that she got a tip claiming Nancy’s remains are buried in one of the streams in an area known as Mariposa. The stream is reportedly located near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico-Arizona border.

However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.