Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say FBI ‘hedging their bets’ in fresh ransom note statement, 'it's going to be solved by…'

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of co-host Savannah Guthrie, remains missing for over five months following her abduction in Tucson, Arizona. A criminologist has suggested that the FBI is "hedging their bets" in light of a recent statement.

Nancy Guthrie case: The FBI has received ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie's abduction, but their authenticity is questioned. Geragos trusts the FBI's investigation, while Jordan highlights the absence of verifiable evidence as a reason to doubt the notes. (via REUTERS)

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On July 1, the FBI Phoenix office acknowledged through X that it had received "several" ransom notes, some of which were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy." However, others “may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.” The bureau further stated, “This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.”

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Here's what experts say

{{^usCountry}} In the meantime, trial attorney Mark Geragos and criminologist Casey Jordan provided their insights regarding the FBI's statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meantime, trial attorney Mark Geragos and criminologist Casey Jordan provided their insights regarding the FBI's statement. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a NewsNation report, Geragos told Cuomo on July 3, that the FBI currently appears to have a strong grip on the investigation. "And they believe at this point that if it's going to be solved, it's going to be solved by somebody who I always call a confederate, or somebody who's going to give some information."

Nancy Guthrie update: Criminologist Casey Jordan says 90 percent of ransom notes are ‘fake’

In a recent statement to NewsNation, Jordan expressed her belief that none of the ransom notes are authentic. “The No. 1 reason, and this is probably 90% of it, is that nothing, no communication is offered, any proof of life, proof of death, evidence of anything,” she stated.

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Jordan further mentioned the information they are referencing is likely something they could have easily obtained online or through AI, as well as from satellite images of the location and other sources.

“So, without any proof of life or death, there is no reason to believe that they're real. But I agree with Mark, (the FBI) is just kind of hedging their bets.”

Award on Nancy Guthrie information

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson on January 31, and her family reported her missing on February 1. In response, Savannah has put forth a $1 million reward, in addition to other reward offerings, and the FBI has released video clips and still images featuring a masked individual on Nancy's front porch. At the time of this report, no suspect has been named, as the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate evidence and leads.

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