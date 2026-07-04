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Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say FBI ‘hedging their bets’ in fresh ransom note statement, 'it's going to be solved by…'

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over five months after her abduction in Tucson. The FBI is investigating ransom notes, with mixed legitimacy.

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 08:20 PM IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Nancy Guthrie, the mother of co-host Savannah Guthrie, remains missing for over five months following her abduction in Tucson, Arizona. A criminologist has suggested that the FBI is "hedging their bets" in light of a recent statement.

Nancy Guthrie case: The FBI has received ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie's abduction, but their authenticity is questioned. Geragos trusts the FBI's investigation, while Jordan highlights the absence of verifiable evidence as a reason to doubt the notes. (via REUTERS)
Nancy Guthrie case: The FBI has received ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie's abduction, but their authenticity is questioned. Geragos trusts the FBI's investigation, while Jordan highlights the absence of verifiable evidence as a reason to doubt the notes. (via REUTERS)

On July 1, the FBI Phoenix office acknowledged through X that it had received "several" ransom notes, some of which were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy." However, others “may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.” The bureau further stated, “This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.”

Here's what experts say

According to a NewsNation report, Geragos told Cuomo on July 3, that the FBI currently appears to have a strong grip on the investigation. "And they believe at this point that if it's going to be solved, it's going to be solved by somebody who I always call a confederate, or somebody who's going to give some information."

Nancy Guthrie update: Criminologist Casey Jordan says 90 percent of ransom notes are ‘fake’

In a recent statement to NewsNation, Jordan expressed her belief that none of the ransom notes are authentic. “The No. 1 reason, and this is probably 90% of it, is that nothing, no communication is offered, any proof of life, proof of death, evidence of anything,” she stated.

Jordan further mentioned the information they are referencing is likely something they could have easily obtained online or through AI, as well as from satellite images of the location and other sources.

“So, without any proof of life or death, there is no reason to believe that they're real. But I agree with Mark, (the FBI) is just kind of hedging their bets.”

Award on Nancy Guthrie information

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson on January 31, and her family reported her missing on February 1. In response, Savannah has put forth a $1 million reward, in addition to other reward offerings, and the FBI has released video clips and still images featuring a masked individual on Nancy's front porch. At the time of this report, no suspect has been named, as the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate evidence and leads.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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