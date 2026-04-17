Nancy Guthrie update: FBI probes new DNA evidence as Savannah's mid-show 'Today' exit sparks buzz

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a fresh turn, with the FBI now analysing potentially key DNA recovered from her Tucson home. According to sources cited by ABC News, the agency recently received evidence considered “potentially critical” to the case.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona(via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Journalist Brian Entin reported that the material includes hair samples collected from inside the residence, now sent to an FBI lab for advanced testing.

The development follows earlier forensic analysis conducted at a Florida lab used by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Case remains unsolved

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since January 31, when she was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities believe she may have been taken against her will, and the case remains active, though updates in recent weeks have been limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since January 31, when she was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities believe she may have been taken against her will, and the case remains active, though updates in recent weeks have been limited. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials have not confirmed whether the newly analysed DNA has yielded any matches or breakthroughs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not confirmed whether the newly analysed DNA has yielded any matches or breakthroughs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest development comes amid public interest after Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, briefly stepped away during a live broadcast of NBC’s Today show on April 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest development comes amid public interest after Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, briefly stepped away during a live broadcast of NBC’s Today show on April 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Viewers noted that Guthrie exited after introducing an interview with actress Anne Hathaway, prompting speculation online about whether the move was linked to the investigation.

However, a source told Daily Mail the exit was routine, noting that it is not unusual for one host to introduce a segment and another to conduct the interview. Guthrie returned to the set shortly afterward.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

Protocols in place for urgent updates

According to InStyle, NBC producers have a system in place to immediately alert Guthrie if there are developments in her mother’s case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to,” a source said, adding that she would be informed privately while another anchor handled the broadcast.

Guthrie had only recently returned to the show earlier in April after a two-month absence spent largely in Arizona with her family.

Back in Tucson, community members have continued to show support for the Guthrie family, leaving candles, signs and messages near Nancy’s home.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON