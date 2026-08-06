Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ finds it ‘strange’ Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's car was taken by cops for a month

A self-styled investigator again drew attention to Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's vehicle, which had been taken by authorities after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

A self-styled investigator raised questions about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's car that was taken by the cops after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 and Pima County Sheriff's Department officials believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over six months and no break in the case has been announced to the public yet. People's interest remains high in tracking the Nancy Guthrie case as she's the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

Amid this, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, has drawn attention to Annie and Tommaso's car. This is not the first time JLR has tried to draw attention to Nancy's other daughter and son-in-law. JLR frequently posts about the duo, oftentimes digging up their older photos and posts. Now, he's raised questions about the vehicle which the Pima County cops had taken.

What did JLR say about Annie and Tommaso Cioni's car?

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{{^usCountry}} JLR wrote on X “Why was Annie & Tommaso's car taken by authorities? Believed authorities had car for over a month.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR wrote on X “Why was Annie & Tommaso's car taken by authorities? Believed authorities had car for over a month.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added “Was it voluntary or involuntary? NBC, ABC, CNN never reported on this. Nanos says Guthrie family are not suspects, he called them victims. VERY STRANGE!!”.

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Notably, Annie and Tommaso's car being with the authorities was one of the reasons public speculations began to surround the two. It all started when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield alleged that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Since then, the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, has clarified that none of the family members are suspects.

However, he and Annie are among the last two people to see Nancy before she was taken. The octogenarian had reportedly visited Annie for dinner and Tommaso then dropped her home in their car. Cops reportedly seized the vehicle to check for forensic evidence that might help them find Nancy Guthrie.

To be sure, the car being with the cops is not a sign of guilt and authorities have officially cleared all Guthrie family members.

When did Annie and Tommaso get back their car?

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As per reports, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced on March 11, 2026, that the blue Honda CR-V taken from Annie and Tommaso was in the process of being returned.

Reports indicated that the car was seen in their driveway by mid March. That is still a one month period during which cops had the car. However, they explained that the delay in returning the vehicle is because it took them time to put the parts back together.