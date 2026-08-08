Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Tommaso Cioni's movements on her property as FBI returns to neighborhood

A self-styled investigator has raised questions about Tommaso Cioni's movements on mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie's property. These came as the FBI returned to the neighborhood of the missing woman.

Tommaso Cioni dropped Nancy Guthrie home the night before she was reported missing. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. It has been six months since, and no suspect has been publicly named in the case.

Amid this, it was reportd that the FBI, who are assisting Pima County Sheriff's Department in the case, was back in Nancy's neighborhood. Experts theorized that they were taking stock of the surroundings since the monsoon would have changed the ‘environment’. However, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, raised questions about Tommaso Cioni's movements as the FBI returned to search the area.

What JLR said about Tommaso Cioni?

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{{^usCountry}} JLR wrote on X asking what Tommaso Cioni was doing in the back of Nancy Guthrie's casita in April. “What was Tommaso doing in back of Nancy Guthrie 's casita back in April? The FBI just searched that same area the other day,” he wrote, reposting a video from April where Tommaso could be seen wearing a jacket and jeans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR wrote on X asking what Tommaso Cioni was doing in the back of Nancy Guthrie's casita in April. “What was Tommaso doing in back of Nancy Guthrie 's casita back in April? The FBI just searched that same area the other day,” he wrote, reposting a video from April where Tommaso could be seen wearing a jacket and jeans. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite JLR's allegations, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. However speculation has continued to surround Tommaso Cioni and his wife, Nancy's other daughter, Annie Guthrie.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni - ‘away for over 60 days’

This comes as former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had alleged that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. These claims were quickly quashed by local authorities. However, public interest in the duo continued as Nancy had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making the two among the last people to see the octogenarian before she was taken.

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JLR has periodically dug up old posts of Annie and Tommaso, despite authorities making it clear that they're not suspects, as the nation has followed the search for Nancy Guthrie with great interest.

JLR makes suggestion to search neighborhood

JLR suggested that the ‘entire neighborhood’ of Nancy Guthrie should be searched. His comments came on a separate X post. JLR had earlier alleged that Nancy Guthrie might not have been taken outside the immediate vicinity either.

However, law enforcement has not confirmed this theory in any way.

“The entire neighborhood of Nancy Guthrie should be checked again & again. She could be somewhere out there,” the self-styled investigator went on to suggest in his latest post on the matter.

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