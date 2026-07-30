Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni - ‘away for over 60 days’

A self-styled investigator has made shocking claims about Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. The claims about Nancy Guthrie's daughter comes at a time authorities are continuing their search for the 84-year-old.

A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have not been home for over 60 days amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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The octogenarian was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. It has been over five months with no suspects being named in the case, and now Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, the self-styled investigator, has made fresh claims about Annie and Tommaso.

The two have been subject to public speculation since news emerged that Nancy had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after, making them among the last two people to see Nancy Guthrie before she was taken. Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had even alleged that Tommaso might be considered a suspect, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department – lead investigators in the case – quickly dismissed these rumors and clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects.

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However, interest in Annie and Tommaso's personal lives has persisted, and recent claims were made on social media that the couple are not at their home – which is reportedly close to Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills residence. JLR's X post added to this claim. Here's what the self-styled investigator said.

What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni

JLR shared that he had been told ‘pool guy’ was over at Annie and Tommaso's residence as they have been away for over 60 days.

“I'm told pool guy was at Annie & Tommaso's home today as they been away for over 60 days. Where's Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote, referring to the ‘pool guy’ who looked after the pool at Nancy Guthrie's home.

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Notably, the Nancy Guthrie case has drawn a lot of attention since the octogenarian is the mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie. With a lot of this attention focused on Annie and Tommaso as well, the couple had seen streamers in front of their home for the longest time.

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Thus, one might understand the need to get away for the sake of privacy. However, the claims about Annie and Tommaso not being home could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, several people reacted to JLR's post. Here's what they said.

JLR's post on Annie, Tommaso gains reactions

One person wanted to get a look at Annie and Tommaso's backyard and wrote “get a drone and fly it over their house. Let’s see that backyard!”.

Another added “Who is paying for all the maintenance costs and mortgage of A&T? And Nancy's house?”. Yet another claimed “Getting ready to sell out, August s approaching. 6 months of a missing person, a judge can / will allow disposal of assets of mom personal assets.”

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